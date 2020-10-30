Candidates for the 2020 election year

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Election Day four days away, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is taking a look at local and state races across West Tennessee.

Many state and federal races are on the ballot, along with seats in local elections.

In the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional District 8, incumbent Republican David Kustoff is running against Democratic candidate Erika Stotts Pearson, and independent candidates Jon Dillard and James Hart.

In U.S. House of Representatives District 82, Republican Chris Hurt is running against Democratic candidate Andrea Bond-Johnson.

In U.S. House of Representatives District 7, incumbent Republican Mark Green is running against Democratic candidate Kiran Sreepada, and independent candidates Ronald Brown and Scott Anthony Vieira Jr.

In the state races, for Tennessee House of Representatives in District 76, Republican Tandy Darby is running against independent candidate Jeffrey T. Washburn.

All other Tennessee House of Representative seats up for election next week are uncontested.

And in the Tennessee Senate races in District 24, Republican John D. Stevens is running against independent candidate Yahweh Yahweh in District 26. Republican candidate Page Walley is running against independent candidate Civil Miller-Watkins.

In local races like Madison County, Trey Cleek and Cynthia Boyles are running for the county commission district four, position two seat.

In Gibson County, several towns and cities are having elections, including Medina. Incumbent Mayor Vance Coleman is running against Mary Varner and Josh Youmans.

In Bradford, Ray Arnold is running against Dwayne Reynolds for mayor.

In Dyer, there are two contested elections for mayor, with Jim Hesse running against incumbent Mayor Chris Younger. For alderman, voters are asked to choose four candidates: Michael Barron, Timothy Belfiore, Craig Blackburn, Jennifer Hughey and Thomas Mikkelsen.

In Rutherford, Sandra Simpson is running against Robert White for mayor.

In Carroll County, there are races for alderman in Atwood, with Taylor Coulter, Ricky Long and Mike Tolley running for that seat.

In Hardin County, William Leckner is running against Jeffrey Pyron for Adamsville mayor. Also in Adamsville, voters are asked to chose two commissioners with Ryan Burlesci, Emily Hopper, and Matt Wood running for that seat.

In Saltillo, residents are asked for vote for five of the six candidates running for alderman: Greg Billings, Margaret Enderle, Karen Mainord, Danny Mooney, Teresa Morgan and Nathan Reeves.

Finally, Medina, Huntingdon and Alamo all have referendums for alcohol-related decisions.

You’ll be voting for or against the sale of alcohol in restaurants in Huntingdon.

In Medina, you’ll be voting for or against the sale of wine at retail food stores.

In Alamo, you’ll be voting either to allow or not allow retail package stores to sell alcohol.

You can also vote in the Presidential election and for U.S. Senate seats on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

As a reminder, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are running against former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

For the U.S. Senate, Republican Bill Hagerty is running against Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw.

To see tips on voting from Tennessee’s Secretary of State, click here.