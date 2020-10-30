Local lodge raises over $3,000 for breast cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — One group raised more awareness and funds for breast cancer.

The Foundation through the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation received a $3,183 check from Elks Lodge 192 in Jackson, supporting the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund.

It’s the 15th annual gift to the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund. Each year, the Elks Lodge hosts a golf tournament to benefit the fund.

“Everybody was pumped to raise all of the money, and I believe this is probably the only big fundraiser that the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund is having this year because of COVID-19,” said former Elks Lodge President Lori Nally.

Over the years, the Elks Lodge has given more than $58,000 to the fund.