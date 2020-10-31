Cold Conditions To Start The New Month

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Saturday, October 31st –

It was a beautiful start to the weekend! Highs reached the upper 60s with sunny skies all throughout. Tonight high cirrus clouds do build in briefly but should clear out. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 40s overnight.

A cold front will move through early Sunday morning which will allow for some cool dry air to be in place. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler in the mid 50s. At night, though we could see our first widespread freeze of the season, as temperatures will drop to just below freezing Sunday night. A Freeze Watch will be in effect for all of West Tennessee from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.

