Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident that took place Friday night in Trenton.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home located on Henry Dickey Road in Trenton around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The release says further investigation revealed the two people were married and died from a gunshot wound. Detectives say the person of interest was a family member.

Deputies then arrived at a home near Rutherford Highway in Kenton, believed to be that of the suspect, according to the release.

While approaching the home deputies heard a single gunshot from within the home. Deputies located a 26-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The release says autopsies will be performed on all three people, and at this time no names are being released.

The investigation is ongoing.