Widespread Frosty Conditions Likely Overnight

Weather Update – 11:03 p.m. – Sunday, November 1st –

TONIGHT: A Freeze Watch will be in effect for all of West Tennessee from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop between 32 and 25 degrees. It’ll be best to keep faucets dripping to prevent pipes from freezing, and bring in those pets!

MONDAY: High pressure will dictate much of the weather for the week ahead. Expect a long dry stretch for much of the week thanks to the area of high pressure. The cold, dry air mass will keep those temperatures about five to eight degrees colder by Monday afternoon.

Once the area of high pressure does slowly move eastward into the middle of the week, it will allow for winds to shift out of the south. This will allow for a gradual warm up in temperatures, with highs nearing the low 70s by the middle of the week.

