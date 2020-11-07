Highs Close To 80 Degrees The Next Few Days

Weather Update – 7:45 a.m. – Saturday, November 7th

The weather was beautiful for most of the week and it’s about to get even better! If you would like it to be even just a little bit warmer, we have that in store over the upcoming weekend. Winds from the south will pick up on Sunday and could even push temperatures to around 80°F!

We’ve got eyes on Eta in the Caribbean Sea, which could come to make landfall in Cuba on Sunday and in Florida on Monday.

TODAY

Mostly sunny skies with light southeast winds and highs around 77-79.



Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s during the afternoons this weekend under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with rain-free weather likely continuing. There’s just a 10% chance for rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’ll have light winds with overnight lows in just the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday nights under partly cloudy skies. Rain becomes more likely Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Stay tuned in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the very latest projected path for Eta currently in the Caribbean Sea and on a path toward Florida, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

