Warmer Weather Continues Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:03 p.m. – Saturday, November 7th –

TONIGHT: It was warm these past few days and continued to do so this weekend. Highs this afternoon entered the upper 70s, with light southeasterly winds and mostly sunny skies.

Much calmer conditions expected tonight with decreasing clouds and mild overnight temperatures. Morning lows could possibly be around 60°F.

SUNDAY: Tomorrow could be the first time we see 80 degrees in the forecast in about 15 days. By 10 a.m. temperatures will already be in the lower 70s. Expect another mostly sunny day as we continue to sit at the backed of a high pressure system in the mid-Atlantic. Winds out of the southeast will continue to bring in warm and slightly humid conditions.

Some changes are in the forecast this week as a cold front approaches the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Some spotty showers are possible ahead of it on Tuesday, followed by some cooler conditions, with temperatures cooling down closer to average in the mid to upper 60s.

