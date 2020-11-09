Marielle Fortier Bellefeuille, age 42, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Nathaniel “Nat” Bellefeuille, departed this life Friday evening, November 6, 2020 at her mother’s residence in Oakland. Marielle was born October 4, 1978 in Danbury, Connecticut and received her bachelor’s degree in history from Johnson State College in Johnson, Vermont. She was employed at the Norwich University Museum in Northfield, Vermont and was married September 8, 2014 to Nathaniel Bellefeuille.

Marielle was a resident of Oakland, Tennessee for the past six years and enjoyed special times with her family, gardening, traveling and photography.

Mrs. Bellefeuille is survived by her husband, Nathaniel “Nat” Bellefeuille of Oakland, TN; her son, Henry Wallace Bellefeuille of Oakland, TN; her mother and stepfather, Sharyn Bellville and David Stearns of Oakland, TN; her father and stepmother, Ray Fortier and Debbie Fortier of Middlebury, VT; two brothers, Jason Fortier of East Setauket, NY and Ethen Fortier of Salt Lake City, UT; and her stepbrother, Mark Girardi.

