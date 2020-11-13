Robert (Pickett) Anthony age 86, aka The Tennessee Rebel, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Forest Cove Nursing Home in Jackson, TN.

Mr. Anthony was born in Henning, TN on December 26, 1933 to the late Sidney Carnes Anthony Sr. and Miriam H. Turner Anthony. Mr. Anthony proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Missile Mechanic with a fond love of the B-52 aircraft. He retired as a professional truck driver. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine Rose Silva Anthony; and two brothers: Sidney Carnes Anthony, Jr. and William T. Anthony.

He is survived by his children: Teresa Anthony-Joyner and Marc Anthony, who both live in Vernon, FL. He leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Mary Weathers and Daniel Williams, along with Catherine Anderson, Mark Joyner Jr. and two great-grandsons: Dominic Smith and Landen Weathers.

Further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.