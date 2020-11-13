Wanda Darlene Bowen, age 72, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Mr. Barry Bowen, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday afternoon, November 12, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Wanda was born July 13, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late J.D. Kennedy and Vertie Mae Phillips Kennedy. She was a graduate of Memphis Technical High School class of 1966 and was married August 22, 1966 to Barry Bowen. She was employed as a real estate broker for 47 years, most recently at Adaro Realty, and was a member of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors and a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Club. Wanda was recognized as Realtor Emeritus by the National Association of Realtors and Memphis Area Realtors Association in 2013. She was a member of Ellendale Baptist Church in Bartlett and a longtime coordinator of the Bartlett Christmas Parade and the Bartlett Beauty Pageant.

Mrs. Bowen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mr. Barry Bowen of Oakland, TN; four sons, Chris Bowen (Renee) of Memphis, TN, Dana Bowen (Amy) of Hoover, AL, Carey Bowen of Cordova, TN and Danny Bowen (Bre) of Oakland, TN; her sister, Janet Motto of Memphis, TN; and three grandchildren, Zach Bowen, Lilly Bowen and

Eli Bowen.

Services for Mrs. Bowen will be private.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Bowen, Dana Bowen, Carey Bowen, Danny Bowen, Zach Bowen and Jack Brown.

