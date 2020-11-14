Showers & Storms Arriving Overnight, Wind Advisory In Effect

Weather Update – 8:25 p.m. – Saturday, November 14th –

*A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of West Tennessee from midnight to noon Sunday*

It was a fairly warm Fall day after seeing highs in the low to mid 70s. After a quiet weather pattern we will be changing it up tonight. Areas along and west of the Mississippi are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather tonight. Storms could be strong to severe, only for some, as a cold front moves through the area by early Sunday morning.

Main impacts from the active weather tonight will be from the gusty winds not associated with the storms. Winds as high as 25 mph are expected in the area overnight, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Gusts could blow away any unsecured items and even tree limbs. Isolated power outages are also possible. Once the front clears we’ll see a quick improvement Sunday, with the return of sunshine before the afternoon. It will still be breezy at times, with winds out of the west northwest up to 15 mph.

Cooler air behind the front will keep us in the low 60s all day, which is average for this time of year. We’ll continue to see normal temperatures all week long. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in we’ll also be entering a long period of rain free conditions, with sunny skies expected all week along.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com