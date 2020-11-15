A Rain Free Week Ahead

Weather Update – 7:38 p.m. – Sunday, November 15th –

We saw a cold front move through early this morning, which helped cool things down. Highs were in the low 60s and upper 50s, a lot closer to average. After a breezy day winds are expected to be much calmer tonight. Temperatures will drop overnight, with morning lows around the low to mid 30s.

High pressure is what will dominate our weather this week. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast to start off the our Monday. Temperatures tomorrow will reflect what we saw Sunday, possibly warmer by a few degrees. Another cold front is expected to move through Tuesday, but no moisture will be associated with it. It will only reinforce the cool conditions we’ve been seeing, and continue our dry pattern into the weekend before slowly warming into the 70s.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

