Kimberly “Kim” Lynn Mitchell, age 52, died peacefully Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital surrounded by her family.Kim received her master’s degree from Bethel University and was Patient Access Manager for West Tennessee Healthcare. She was born December 10, 1967, the daughter of late Ruble Hayles and Barbara Hayles Parker. She loved healthcare and had a great love for playing music as she was an extremely talented pianist. Kim was a joy to be around and loved dearly by everyone who knew her. She and Ricky are members of Englewood Baptist Church, where they both sang in the choir. Her grandchildren were the joys of her heart.She is survived by her husband Ricky Mitchell; two daughters Mary Beth (Matt) Dunagan of Humboldt, TN, Megan (Ross Almy) Mitchell of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Sam and Evie Kate Dunagan; mother Barbara Hayles Parker; sister Christy (Kevin) McGregor; brother John Parker (Christy); and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Kim was preceded in death by her father and grandson Will Dunagan.SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Philip Jett, son-in-law Matt Dunagan and Dr. Bill Conlee officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery near Trenton, TN. The family will be receiving friends Thursday evening from 4:00PM until 6:00PM. Social distancing and the wearing of masks are required.Pallbearers are Matt Dunagan, Sam Dunagan, Ross Almy, Kevin McGregor, Luke Willard, Clay McGregor, and John Paul Parker.The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Sam’s Sibling Bags c/o Heaven’s Cradle, West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, 74 Director’s Row, Jackson, TN 38305 or online at joingenerous.com/memorial-KimMitchell.

The funeral service will be webcast live at arringtonfuneralgroup.com