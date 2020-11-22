A Cool, Dry Start To The Holiday Week

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Sunday, November 22nd –

It was a dreary and chilly fall day with highs much of the day in the upper 40s. Tonight as the clouds begin to break apart, we will continue to see overnight temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. High pressure will be building in behind the cold front that brought us the rain, and give us a dry start to the week.

Cool and fair conditions are in store to start off the holiday week. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 50s with calm northeasterly winds. The area of high pressure will trek across the Mid-South before moving towards the northeast overnight. This will allow for more cloud cover in the area by Tuesday.

Rain returns once again as early as Tuesday night. An upper level low pressure system and associated cold front will move across the northern plains. A warm front will lift into the area ahead of it Tuesday night and give us our first round of scattered showers, along with a few scattered storms. The main line ahead of the cold front swings through early Wednesday morning.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather during this period with some strong storms possible in spots. The chance for anything severe is on the lower end and areas along and west of the Mississippi have the best chance to see strong storms. The showers should clear out by Wednesday evening, with nicer conditions in store heading into our Thanksgiving.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com