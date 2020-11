Graveside service for Kathleen Beene, age 78, for immediate family and close friends, will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN.

Mrs. Kathleen Beene died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Amory, MS.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.