Sandra Lockridge Stewart

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Stewart, Sandra Photo
Name: City & State Sandra Lockridge Stewart, Buchanan, Tennessee
Age: 76
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 28, 2020
Place of Funeral: Graveside at New Liberty Church of Christ Cemetery
Minister/Celebrant: Betty Dunlap, Nelson Creek Church
Place of Burial: New Liberty Cemetery
Date/Place of Birth: May 10, 1944 in Ottawa, Illinois
Pallbearers: Bryan Miney, Joshua Miney, Rodney LeRoy, David Todd, Damon Todd, Brandon Forman;  Honorary Pallbearer: Lawson Todd
Both Parents Names:  Lester Ray Lockridge and Lavern Marie Kelly Smith, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Elmer Earl Stewart, married: July 21, 1989; preceded: June 28, 2004
Daughters: City/State Deborah (Rodney) LeRoy, Dwight, Illinois
Sons: City/State Bryan (Rhonda) Miney, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Jan (Robert) Koetz, Marseilles, Illinois
Brothers: City/State Lester Lockridge, preceded
Grandchildren: Joshua Miney and Alyssa Miney, survive 

Charles Miney, preceded

Step-grandchildren: Amber LeRoy and Justin LeRoy.
Great-grandchildren: Two
Other Relatives:  Sandra is also survived by numerous adopted children, as her own children’s friends were treated just as her own and by lifelong friends, Bob and Jeri Anderson. 
Personal Information: Ms. Stewart was an avid gardener who enjoyed mowing and keeping her yard looking good. She also loved fishing. Sandra attended Nelson Creek Church in Paris.

 

Related Posts