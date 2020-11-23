Sandra Lockridge Stewart
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Sandra Lockridge Stewart, Buchanan, Tennessee
|Age:
|76
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, November 17, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 28, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at New Liberty Church of Christ Cemetery
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Betty Dunlap, Nelson Creek Church
|Place of Burial:
|New Liberty Cemetery
|Date/Place of Birth:
|May 10, 1944 in Ottawa, Illinois
|Pallbearers:
|Bryan Miney, Joshua Miney, Rodney LeRoy, David Todd, Damon Todd, Brandon Forman; Honorary Pallbearer: Lawson Todd
|Both Parents Names:
|Lester Ray Lockridge and Lavern Marie Kelly Smith, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Elmer Earl Stewart, married: July 21, 1989; preceded: June 28, 2004
|Daughters: City/State
|Deborah (Rodney) LeRoy, Dwight, Illinois
|Sons: City/State
|Bryan (Rhonda) Miney, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Jan (Robert) Koetz, Marseilles, Illinois
|Brothers: City/State
|Lester Lockridge, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Joshua Miney and Alyssa Miney, survive
Charles Miney, preceded
Step-grandchildren: Amber LeRoy and Justin LeRoy.
|Great-grandchildren:
|Two
|Other Relatives:
|Sandra is also survived by numerous adopted children, as her own children’s friends were treated just as her own and by lifelong friends, Bob and Jeri Anderson.
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Stewart was an avid gardener who enjoyed mowing and keeping her yard looking good. She also loved fishing. Sandra attended Nelson Creek Church in Paris.