Weekend Calls For Cooler Weather

Weather Update – 10:12 p.m. – Friday, November 27th –

It was a dreary but dry late Fall day. Temperatures ranged in the low to mid 60s. Some isolated showers skirted counties closer to the Mississippi border, but rain is not in the picture until at least Sunday for West Tennessee. Tonight, cloud cover will begin to decrease. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s for most, with light northerly winds.

Sunshine returns to the area by Saturday. It won’t help much with temperatures as we are expecting a cooler day in store and highs around the mid 50s, which is only slightly cooler than average for this time of year. Winds will continue to stay light out of the north. This dry and sunny period will only be brief as rain returns by Sunday afternoon.

The rain will be light to moderate through the night and taper off by Monday morning. We can expect some the coldest air of the season to move in not far behind the rain. Matter of fact there is a very small window between the rain ending Monday morning and the cold air moving in where flurries might be possible in areas near the Tennessee River. It will all depend on whether or not we get cold enough for that to happen before the rain leaves.

Nonetheless the rest of the day Monday will be cold, with highs only in the upper 30s, and overnight lows possibly dropping into the teens briefly by Tuesday morning. It will sure feel like it though! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

