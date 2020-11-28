Rain On The Way For Sunday

Weather Update – 9:10 p.m. – Saturday, November 28th –

After a very sunny and seasonable day clouds will begin to move right in overnight, ahead of some rain! Temperatures before then should drop into the mid to upper 30s before the cloud cover prevents temperatures from dropping much. Winds will be light tonight out of the north.

Sunday afternoon is when we’ll see this rain arrive, as early as noon in spots. It will become more likely and widespread by the evening, moderate at times especially in areas south and east of the interstate close to the Tennessee River. With cold air slowly pooling in, it will make for a cold rain. Highs will stay in the lower 50s and drop through the day.

By early Monday the rain should be out of the area. Temperatures could be near freezing to start but it won’t be much warmer the rest of the say. Highs will only be in the upper 30s! On top of that it will be windy, with winds as high as 25 miles per hour, making it feel even colder.

Temperatures through the week will be below normal following that, ranging from low 40s to low 50s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com