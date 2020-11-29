A Cold Blast Arrives To Start The Week

Weather Update – 7:50 p.m. – Sunday, November 29th –

After all this rain comes the cold! It wasn’t exactly a warm day today with highs for most only in the upper 40s. The rain comes to an end around midnight, with only a bit of drizzle lasting into the morning hours. This could also turn into flakes in spots, especially near and east of the Tennessee River, as the cold arctic air pushes in. We’ll see lows drop to near freezing by Monday morning.

We’ll only warm up a few degrees Monday, with the coldest weather of the Fall season expected. Highs will range from mid to upper 30s. On top of that with winds as highs as 20 miles per hour expected through the afternoon, it will be a cold and blustery day! Cloud cover also lingers a bit, but it will slowly clear out.

Wind chills through tomorrow and even into Tuesday indicate it could feel at least ten degrees colder Monday afternoon, with wind chill values possibly in the teens Tuesday morning. We’ll slowly warm up into the week, but temperatures will still be well below average.

The warmest point of the week will be around mid-week with temperatures reaching the low 50s, most days though will be in the 40s as a colder than average trend is expected entering the beginning of December. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com