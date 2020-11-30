Joann Baker, age 76, died on Thursday November 26, 2020 at her residence in Mercer, TN surrounded by her family under the care of AseraCare Hospice.

A native of Memphis, TN, she was born on November 8, 1944, the daughter of the late Joe and Mary Susan Lakey Burks. She was married to Oren David Baker, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1998. Joann was retired from Wilhites T/A Truck Stop, as the restaurant manager, being employed for forty-two years. She was one of fourteen children, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her siblings, every Friday evening for their weekly game of cards. She was a long-time member of Mercer Baptist Church, Mercer, TN.

Joann is survived by her daughters, Pamela Sellars (Greg) and Mandi Hendrix (Ben) both of Mercer, TN; two sisters, Joyce D’Anca and Johnnie Lockwood both of Mercer, TN; a brother, Hal Burks (Mary Ann) of Humboldt, TN; two honorary daughters, Courtney Williams and Danica Lloyd both of Dresden, TN; a brother-in-law, Danny Lloyd of Dresden, TN; ten grandchildren, Magan Baker, Paige Fincher, Nicholas Baker, Jonathan Roaten, Nathan Roaten, Chad Roaten, Brandi Sellars, Tristen Hendrix Alannah Hendrix and Evany Hendrix; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Oren David Baker III in 2009.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mercer Baptist Church, with Rev. Carl White officiating. Burial will follow in Brownsville Memorial Gardens, with Chad Roaten, Nathan Roaten, Jonathan Roaten, Nick Baker, Noah Henley and Adam Burks serving as pallbearers.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the church.

The family is requesting that memorial donations be directed to Friends of Heart, c/o The Foundation, 94 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.