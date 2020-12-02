Jan Cooper

Services for Jan Cooper, 81, will be held Friday, 12/4/2020 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Fred Morris and Brother Windol Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery near Mr. Charlie’s old home place. The family will receive friends on Friday, 12/4/2020 from 1:00 pm until service time. Mrs. Cooper, a homemaker, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 18, 1939 in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Ernest Ted and Alice Tilda Mitchell Swader. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in McKenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Ted Swader, Jr.

Survivors include her husband Charlie Cooper of McKenzie, a daughter Lisa (Paul) Webster of Pensacola FL, a son Randall Ross (Lynn) Cooper of San Antonio, TX, two sisters Louise Glazier of Dyersburg, TN and Paulette Jargin of Daytona, FL, a brother in law Wayne Cooper of McKenzie, and three grandchildren

Pallbearers who will be serving are Gary Cooper, Mark Cooper, Matt King, Norman Burnham, Randy Cooper and Paul Webster.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.