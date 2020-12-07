On December 6, 2020 in the early morning hours, William D. Rodgers, at the age of 85, reached out and took his Father, Jesus Christ hands and started his eternal life in his Heavenly home. He joined his beloved wife, Geneva Rodgers, who preceded him in death on August 6, 2019.

William was born April 16, 1935, the son of the late Monroe and Gladys Rodgers. After a brief time living in LaGrange, Tennessee, the family settled on their farm in the Mt. Moriah Community of Whiteville. William attended Fayette County Public Schools and graduated from Fayette County High School. Mr. Rodgers grew up attending his lifelong church of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where he served in various roles including deacon. William was drafted into the United States Army and his years of service were spent in Germany. After the service, he returned home, meeting and marrying Geneva in 1959.

Mr. Rodgers worked in the construction business, starting as a carpenter at Morris Construction Company and ending a 40-year career as a construction supervisor with Cooper Realty Company in Memphis, Tennessee. He also helped his dad, Mr. Monroe, on the family cattle farm and took over the care of the farm after Mr. Monroe’s retirement and was a city councilman and volunteer firefighter for 25 years. In his spare time, he loved fishing, hunting, traveling and special times with his family and friends.

Mr. Rodgers is survived by his daughter, Vicki Donelson and her husband, Larry of Huntsville, AL; his son, Ken Rodgers of Somerville, TN; his sister, Annetta Rodgers Cross; two beloved grandchildren, Sara Keyser and her husband, Brian of Huntsville, AL and Taylor Donelson and his wife, Hannah of Santa Rita, Guam; three great-grandchildren, Avery Keyser, Maggie Keyser and Theo Donelson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. Rodgers will be held at 12 noon Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The celebrant will be Jennifer Tilghman of Somerville. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery at Whiteville. A visitation for Mr. Rodgers will be from 11 A.M. until 12 noon Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.