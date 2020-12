Graveside Services for Ms. Kimberly Shannon Morris, age 49 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, 12 Noon at the Church of Israel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com