Name: City & State Ruth Ann Porter Ware, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 82

Place of Death: The Farms of Puryear

Date of Death: Tuesday, December 08, 2020

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Dec. 19, 2020

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Otto Duncan

Place of Burial: Greenwood Cemetery

Visitation: After 12:00 P.M. Saturday until time to leave for the service

Date/Place of Birth: February 12, 1938 in Lake County, Tennessee

Pallbearers:

Both Parents Names: Hafford Porter and Mattie Teague Porter, both preceded

Sons: City/State Harold (Teresa) Porter, Murray, Kentucky

Grandchildren: Jerrell Porter, North Augusta, South Carolina Marvin Johnson, Murray, Kentucky

Great Grandaughter: Kai Johnson

Sisters: City/State Ruby Jones, Paris, Tennessee Helen Hagler, Wake Forest, North Carolina Virginia Dobbins, preceded

Brothers: City/State Charles Edward Porter Haywood Porter, preceded Half Brothers: Hafford Porter, Jr. and Thomas Porter, preceded

Other Relatives: Ms. Ware is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.