Ruth Ann Porter Ware
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Ruth Ann Porter Ware, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|82
|Place of Death:
|The Farms of Puryear
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, December 08, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Dec. 19, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Otto Duncan
|Place of Burial:
|Greenwood Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 12:00 P.M. Saturday until time to leave for the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 12, 1938 in Lake County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Hafford Porter and Mattie Teague Porter, both preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Harold (Teresa) Porter, Murray, Kentucky
|Grandchildren:
|Jerrell Porter, North Augusta, South Carolina
Marvin Johnson, Murray, Kentucky
|Great Grandaughter:
|Kai Johnson
|Sisters: City/State
|Ruby Jones, Paris, Tennessee
Helen Hagler, Wake Forest, North Carolina
Virginia Dobbins, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Charles Edward Porter
Haywood Porter, preceded
Half Brothers: Hafford Porter, Jr. and Thomas Porter, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Ms. Ware is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
|Personal Information:
|She was a longtime member Quinn Chapel AME Church where she loved singing in the choir. Ruth enjoyed sewing and cooking.