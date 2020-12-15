Ruth Ann Porter Ware

Ware, Ruth Ann Porter
Name: City & State Ruth Ann Porter Ware, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 82
Place of Death: The Farms of Puryear
Date of Death: Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Dec. 19, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Otto Duncan
Place of Burial: Greenwood Cemetery
Visitation: After 12:00 P.M. Saturday until time to leave for the service
Date/Place of Birth: February 12, 1938 in Lake County, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names:  Hafford Porter and Mattie Teague Porter, both preceded
Sons: City/State Harold (Teresa) Porter, Murray, Kentucky
Grandchildren: Jerrell Porter, North Augusta, South Carolina 

Marvin Johnson, Murray, Kentucky
Great Grandaughter: Kai Johnson
Sisters: City/State Ruby Jones, Paris, Tennessee

Helen Hagler, Wake Forest, North Carolina

Virginia Dobbins, preceded
Brothers: City/State Charles Edward Porter

Haywood Porter, preceded

Half Brothers: Hafford Porter, Jr. and Thomas Porter, preceded
Other Relatives: Ms. Ware is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Personal Information: She was a longtime member Quinn Chapel AME Church where she loved singing in the choir. Ruth enjoyed sewing and cooking.

 

