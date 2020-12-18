Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies receive fruit baskets

DENMARK, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a big thank you.

One-hundred and twenty fruit baskets were donated to the deputies of the MCSO as a way to say thank you for their hard work in keeping the community and area churches safe.

According to church member Jack Joyner, this fruit basket donation was put together by the Madison, Chester, Crockett County association in conjunction with Antioch Baptist Church in Medina.

The baskets were filled with bananas, grapes, oranges and other fruits.

Joyner says he also wants to give credit to the Food Giant in Medina for putting the fruit baskets together.

“These guys work hard so I think they are underappreciated, but I want them to know that we as a group of Christians appreciate what they do,” Joyner said.

“It’s just nice to know that the community has your back. It’s really nice of Antioch Baptist Church to donate these to us,” said Deputy Zack Fitzgerald.

Several deputies say they carry an extra fruit basket in their patrol car in case they come across someone who may not have something to eat that day.