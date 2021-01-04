False claim leads to futile search in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Monday, deputies in Henderson County searched the woods for three possible suspects.

Deputies responded to the area of Austin Chapel Road after a 9-year-old boy claimed he was approached by three men who threatened to harm him.

Deputies searched by air, on foot and spoke to neighbors in the area, but nothing was found.

After searching the area, police concluded the boy walked off into the woods and got lost.

According to authorities, his parents called law enforcement claiming he was kidnapped — but that turned out to be false.

Police confirm that the search is over.