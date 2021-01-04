Woman, toddler dead after jumping off interstate overpass
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a woman and a toddler died early Monday morning after jumping off an Interstate 40 overpass.
According to a THP crash report, 26-year-old Tonisha Barker jumped from the exit 93 overpass onto Interstate 40 around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
The report says Barker was holding a 1-year-old child.
Barker and the child were hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle.
