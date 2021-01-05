Decreasing Clouds Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, January 5 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, it is a breezy and cold start to the morning for us. The wind has been brisk out of the north between 10-15 mph. The wind is off an area of high pressure here at the surface that is located in northwestern Arkansas. It will gradually settled into West Tennessee through this evening. Winds will gradually relax as we go into the afternoon. That will allow it to finally feel a lot more like the temperature suggest. Sunshine will allow temps to climb into the upper 40s around 50°F today.



