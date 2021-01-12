Better Business Bureau warns of scams involving doctor’s offices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South is warning residents about scam calls involving doctor’s offices.

According to a news release, nine reports have been filed with the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker service in two weeks about similar calls.

The release says all the intended victims have been seniors.

In many of the calls, the scammer claimed to be with a doctor’s office and needed Medicare or payment information for an unpaid balance, or the patient would be dropped, the release says.

In other calls, the scammer claimed to be a doctor who had prescribed either a back or knee brace and needed Medicare or payment information, according to the release.

To avoid these scams, the Better Business Bureau is offering the following tips: