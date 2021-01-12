Better Business Bureau warns of scams involving doctor’s offices
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South is warning residents about scam calls involving doctor’s offices.
According to a news release, nine reports have been filed with the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker service in two weeks about similar calls.
The release says all the intended victims have been seniors.
In many of the calls, the scammer claimed to be with a doctor’s office and needed Medicare or payment information for an unpaid balance, or the patient would be dropped, the release says.
In other calls, the scammer claimed to be a doctor who had prescribed either a back or knee brace and needed Medicare or payment information, according to the release.
To avoid these scams, the Better Business Bureau is offering the following tips:
- Only answer calls from numbers or callers you recognize.
- Remember that phone numbers can be faked. Phone numbers can be spoofed to look like local calls or calls from government agencies or doctor’s offices.
- If you receive a call claiming to be from your doctor’s office, but it doesn’t sound like someone you normally deal with, hang up and call your doctor’s office on a number you know goes to that office.
- Never give out your Medicare card number, Social Security number, birth date, bank account information, or credit card number.
- Always double check your Medicare statement for unauthorized charges or errors. Report any unauthorized charges or errors to the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-447-8477.