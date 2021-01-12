MCSO declared winner in the ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The results are in from the competition among first responders in a battle of donating blood.

The 2021 “Battle of the Badges” ended Tuesday with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office winning.

A total of 240 blood donations were received, but those who did not make their donation goal received a pie in the face.

“When a moment is critical, help is needed and blood is one of those things that provides that kind of of help so this time of year, the need is very critical,” said LIFELINE Marketing Manager Caitlin Roach.

Officials with LIFELINE Blood Services said they want to thank all the first responders for their support and life-saving contributions.