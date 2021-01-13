Residents buy lottery tickets as jackpot grows

JACKSON, Tenn.–Before the Power Ball drawings were read Wednesday night, we asked several people standing in line to buy a ticket what would they do with all that money if they won.

“I just bought the 3 dollar power ball ticket and hoping to be a big winner,” winner hopeful Erik Moccabee says.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are growing, and it seems the amount of people in line for a ticket are too.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was the 9th highest jackpot in Powerball history, estimated at more than 550 million dollars. The Powerball numbers read in the drawing are 49, 4, 23, 25, 19, and the Powerball number 14.

“550 million? Oh, I’m doing a trip around the world a few times,” Moccabee says.

We asked a few people who purchased tickets how they would celebrate that huge jackpot.

“Probably leaving Jackson for a little while. Maybe going someplace warmer… maybe Key West, that sounds nice,” hoping for big payout, Kenneth Deaton says.

If you didn’t win Wednesday’s drawing, you can still buy a mega millions ticket for the next drawing on Friday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to 750 million, the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history after no one claimed a winning ticket on Tuesday.

“I have the winning ticket so don’t come looking for me for the money tomorrow,” Moccabee says.

We’ll see if anyone claims the more than half a billion dollar jackpot. If not, the next Powerball drawing is Saturday night, right before our 10 o’clock newscast.