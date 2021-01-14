‘For The Love of Jackson’ contest places spotlight on local businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — The “For The Love of Jackson” contest is promoting shopping local throughout Jackson.

“We’ve been very pleased with the results of For The Love of Jackson. It’s been fun to watch the businesses participate, and we’ve gotten great feedback on the three videos that were created celebrating Jackson,” said Lori Nunnery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson, TN.

Nunnery says the outcome of the campaign was even greater than expected.

“I think it’s just a comradery showing the support of our local businesses and how important that is to do,” Nunnery said.

The campaign has highlighted several business through different commercials of those who won the contest.

It’s given the community a glimpse into locally-owned establishments they may have not heard of before.

“Even businesses that aren’t necessarily based in Jackson, but businesses that are a part of the fabric of our community. We’re thrilled to have them be apart, and I think it’s been a team building opportunity for us all,” Nunnery said.

Many local businesses have faced hardships during the pandemic. Nunnery says it’s important they get recognized after having to adjust how they operate.

“You see them being innovative in their services, you see them changing how they do business to cater to the public more so during this time, and For The Love of Jackson helps to highlight that,” she said.

Nunnery says with the COVID-19 vaccine now being distributed, she hopes it will be a start to bring tourism back to the Hub City.

“Our industry has been impacted terribly by this, as have many others, but there’s one thing I know and that’s that we’re all resilient and we’re ready to get back to business,” Nunnery said. “So when you’re ready, we’ll be here.”

Visit Jackson, TN says it looks forward to hosting another contest this year, and giving other businesses the chance to also be featured in a commercial.