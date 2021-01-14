Jackson Christian Theatre presents first play of 2021

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Christian Theatre presented it’s first play of the new year.

“Newsies The Musical” was showcased in front of a small audience at the Freed-Hardeman Auditorium.

Due to COVID-19, audience members can purchase limited tickets to the show with social distancing guidelines.

Director Jenna Britt says this is a play everyone should know about, and hopes many can learn from it.

“I just hope they’re inspired. These kids, they have worked through so many obstacles, and you don’t see a lot of gratification these days,” Britt said.

The play will showcase Thursday until Saturday, Jan. 16.