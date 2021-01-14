Jackson school receives grant for water bottle filling station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school has been granted a water bottle filling station.

Jackson Careers and Technology School is among 55 other elementary schools who’ve been awarded a “Water’s Cool @ School” grant.

Delta Dental of Tennessee is replacing the selected school’s current water fountains with a new Elkay Bottle Filling station.

They will also be granting the schools toothbrushes for students, faculty and staff.

The school’s principal, James Walker says this is much needed for students as it will sustain their physical health.

“It’s very important that students are hydrated each day and that they are feeling well because if they feel okay, then they’re more apt to being able to do work and function here at school,” Walker said.

The water bottle systems will be installed this spring.