Civic Center events cancelled until March for warming shelter

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is postponing all events at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in order to help provide more space for the local warming shelter.

The city says it will postpone all events scheduled at the Civic Center until March 15. They are doing this to ensure men have a place to stay until a permanent homeless shelter opens in the spring.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says it’s up to the event holder on whether they want to cancel the events they had already booked.

“Some are looking to move venues, some are looking to postpone, so we are going to work with them as best we can on other buildings, and if they want to postpone or cancel,” he said.

Mayor Conger said there are arrangements being made to find other venues for the events.

“So there were a couple of events scheduled. So what we’re doing now is looking at other venues, like the Oman Arena and the Fairgrounds, and seeing if there’s some date for them to utilize those building,” the mayor said.

He said if scheduled events want to cancel, the city will refund their money.

“Most of the time if there is a deposit is required, then they get the deposit returned. The full rental agreement, you don’t have to pay until the event is over,” Mayor Conger said.

Mayor Conger says it’s important to keep the warming shelter open to help those in need.

Now, the warming shelter is not over capacity. However, they also want to make sure there are enough restrooms and showers for the men to use, especially for social distancing purposes.