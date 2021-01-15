DSCC announces virtual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg/Dyer County Chamber of Commerce and Dyersburg State Community College will host a virtual celebration on Monday, Jan. 18.

According to a news release, the celebration will take place virtually on Dyersburg State’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Dr. Robin Gadsden-Dupress, a family and community partnership specialist at Western University, will be the guest speaker.

Dr. Gadsden-Dupree is originally from New York, and is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Jackson, Tennessee Alumnae Chapter, according to the release.

She also serves on various boards and volunteers with different organizations throughout West Tennessee.

