Jackson Generals, Ballpark to continue hosting high school athletics

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals and the Ballpark at Jackson will open their gates for high school teams across the state.

According to a news release, the Ballpark will allow high schools to host their games and tournaments at the stadium.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and masks are required to enter the Ballpark.

“Every spring, the Generals offer the opportunity for local high schools to show their stuff on the ‘big’ field and this year is no exception,” said Generals GM Marcus Sabata. “The look and excitement that the players exhibit as they enter the ballpark will never get old and it is truly our pleasure to pass on our love of this great game. We look forward to seeing the incredible baseball talent that resides in Jackson and West Tennessee.”

To book your game, athletic directors and baseball coaches are asked to call the front office at (731) 988-5299.