Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of COVID-19 scam

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a COVID-19 scam circulating.

The sheriff’s office says an elderly resident reported they received a phone call from an individual asking for bank account information to get a prescription for a COVID-19 shot.

The sheriff’s office says these calls are scams, and if you receive one, hang up.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to let elderly relatives know about this scam as well.