Nominations open for annual Conservation Achievement Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is taking nominations for the 56th annual Conservation Achievement Awards, according to a news release.

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is a nonprofit dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources in the state.

For more information on nominations, click here. The deadline to submit nominations is March 5 at 5 p.m.

Nominations are accepted in almost 20 categories for all ages.

Winners will be announced virtually in May.