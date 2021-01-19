Jackson, Madison County to celebrate bicentennial anniversaries

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and Madison County are celebrating their bicentennial anniversaries this year and next year.

According to a news release, Madison County was established by the Tennessee Legislature on Nov. 7, 1821.

The release says the City of Jackson will celebrate their bicentennial on Aug. 17, 2022.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris have asked Elaine Christian to serve as the bicentennial committee chair, along with organizing members Anita Kay Archer, Ted Austin, Leigh Anne Bentley, Gayle Gilbert, Loni Harris, Dennis Henderson, Judy Renshaw and Marda Wallace.

Subcommittees will include a historical advisory committee, a public art committee, affiliate advisory committee, education committee, events committee, a time capsule committee, and communications committee, the release says.

The kickoff is scheduled for August 2021 and will continue through August 2022.