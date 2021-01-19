‘My First Library Card’ to promote childhood literacy

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local library received a grant to provide learning opportunities to newborns.

The Community Impact grant for the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation will enable the library to help enroll newborns in the Imagination Library program.

All parents from Madison County who have babies born at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital will receive a library card, along with their child’s birth certificate.

Parents can bring their child and the child’s library card to the library to activate it and enroll in the Imagination Library program.

Jackson-Madison County Library director Dinah Harris says this grant is for children to have a better life through reading.

“The partnership will result in more books being read to the children during the most crucial time of their lives for cognitive development,” Harris said.

The cards were given to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital to be passed out starting Tuesday.