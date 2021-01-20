5 Jackson officers presented with ‘Life Saving Awards’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says five of its officers were presented with the Life Saving Award.

1/2 Investigator Robert Pomeroy, Officer Steven Overton

2/2 Travis McNatt, Sgt. Taylor Lawley, Officer Robert Stevens



The news release from JPD says Investigator Robert Pomeroy and Officer Steven Overton were presented with the award on Tuesday, and Sgt. Travis McNatt, Sgt. Taylor Lawley and Officer Robert Stevens on Wednesday.

JPD says the award is given to those who go “above and beyond in the performance of their duties for the preservation of life of citizens of this community.”