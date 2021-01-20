Congressman David Kustoff congratulates Biden, Harris

JACKSON Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff released statement Wednesday over Facebook.

Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Although there will be times where we disagree,… Posted by Congressman David Kustoff on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

In the post, Kustoff says there may be times when he disagrees with the incoming administration, but will work together to face challenges to the country.

Kustoff also says that he is grateful to President Donald Trump “for his tireless efforts and historic accomplishments over the past four years.”