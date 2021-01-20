Mayor, city attorney says lease to Jackson Generals to end in February

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the city of Jackson and city attorney have notified the Jackson Generals that the team will need to vacate the Ballpark at Jackson next month.

The post says the city notified the Generals that since they were not invited to remain a Major League Baseball franchise, they will need to vacate the stadium by February 15.

The city will now issue a national request for proposal for the use of the stadium, according to the post.

The city says they are still awaiting the findings of two investigations, including one by the State Comptroller’s Office and one independent investigation.