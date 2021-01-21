City of Jackson hires community development director

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger has announced the hiring of a community development director.

According to a news release, Justin Searcy will be responsible for grant analysis and management, as well as community advancement opportunities.

The release says prior to joining the city of Jackson, Searcy was the grants coordinator for the City of Memphis and integrated community services manager for the Indiana State Department of Health.

Searcy received his bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University and his master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, the release says.