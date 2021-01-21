Sorority provides $1,000 to 10 local non-profits

JACKSON, Tenn. — One sorority provided a big donation to the community.

The Gamma Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority gave $1,000 to 10 non-profit organizations Thursday.

The sorority held a ceremony via Zoom with members and local city officials.

The chapter president, Machelle Banks, says it is important to give out this generous donations to the non-profits to show their service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We celebrate each of you, our guests and our community servants, for your dedication to giving back to the community,” Banks said.

This donation is apart of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dedication week.