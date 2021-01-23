Community members continue search for Brian McKenzie

JACKSON, Tenn. — The search continues for a missing Jackson man.

Community members gathered on a search to find Brian McKenzie who went missing in September of 2019 at the age of 21.

Family and friends have gone on searches for McKenzie every Saturday since 2019.

Mother of Brian, Frances Gaines says she wants the public to be aware that her son is still missing.

She wants people to be on the lookout for her son or his limited edition black Jeep, as it could be a huge clue in his disappearance.

“I miss my son and I need your help. I’m begging you for your help. Jackson’s not a very big place but when you’re searching through the woods and everything that we’ve been through, it’s like a million miles,” Gaines said.

Police are searching for a limited edition 2006 black Jeep Liberty with the last six digits of the VIN number being 229183.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Brian McKenzie you can contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.