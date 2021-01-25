Increasing traffic fatalities prompt TDOT, Safety and Homeland Security to raise awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has partnered with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to raise awareness about increasing traffic fatalities across the state, according to a news release.

“In 2020, fatalities increased nearly 7%, while traffic was down approximately 13% in Tennessee,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “This number is staggering and it’s not OK. We want motorists to take notice and work with us in making a change.”

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said Tennessee reported 1,211 fatalities on state highways in 2020, according to the release.

Statistics show 396 of those individuals were not restrained, a 32 percent increase over 2019. Urban and rural areas of the state showed a 56 percent and 44 percent increase in fatalities as well, the release says.