JMCSS opens calendar for comments, provides update on new schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are some updates on new schools opening in Jackson, and as well as new things parents need to know.

Residents can see the construction progress made at the new Jackson Central-Merry High School and Madison Academic High School.

The plans remain unchanged: both are slated to open in the fall.

“Will we [be] able, in August…for both schools to be open?” said Doris Black, the School Board Legislative Liaison. “At the current time, we are on schedule for both schools to be open in August,” said Chris Alexander, a Health Community LLC developer.

Construction on both schools was part of the update at the meeting for Jackson-Madison County School System’s Long Range Planning Committee.

When it came to zoning for JCM, Dr. Bryan Chandler with JMCSS says that right now, they’re moving forward with a plan that is pretty similar to the original zoning for the school.

“Which is very similar to the previous zone, prior to Vision 2020, so we are taking that zone and we are meticulously going through and drawing it out street by street,” Chandler said.

The committee also discussed the upcoming school calendar.

It was recently posted to the district’s website. They are encouraging the community to look at the calendar, and if anyone has questions or concerns, to make it known soon.

“We will look at that feedback at the latter part of this month, the end of this month, and prior to the February meeting,” said JMCSS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vivian Williams.

Members also discussed the plan for addressing learning loss. They will soon unveil a plan for summer learning to help students catch up.

“We will have three, three-week camps to provide recovery for [English Language Arts] and mathematics for our K-8 students,” Williams said.

The committee also mentioned the beginnings of two projects: looking into a new elementary school to replace Pope Elementary, and a new stadium.