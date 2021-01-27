Health department to host vaccine clinic for second doses on Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will be distributing second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for residents 75 and older on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health department says those vaccines will be distributed again at the Jackson Fairgrounds for those who participated in the drive through clinic on Jan. 7.

The health department is asking for those attending this clinic to be at the health department based on the first letter of their last name at the following times:

A through C from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

D through H from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I through O from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

P through T from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

U through Z from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you received your first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 7 in the clinic at the Jackson Fairgrounds, you will be able to get a second dose. The health department is asking that you please be at the Fairgrounds in your designated time slot, but you will not be turned away if you can not make it to the clinic in that time frame.

Residents are asked to bring their vaccination card they received when they received their first dose of the vaccine. You are asked to use the entrance to the Fairgrounds on Magnolia Street.

For information on how Madison County residents ages 75-years-old and older can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.